Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 11:13 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (61-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-71)

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and CHSN

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-270) | CHW: (+220)

SEA: (-270) | CHW: (+220) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102)

SEA: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.45 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.25 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (3-4) for the Mariners and Shane Smith (3-7) for the White Sox. Gilbert and his team have a record of 5-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 8-11-0 ATS in Smith's 19 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 5-12 record in Smith's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (71.6%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Seattle is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +220 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are -122 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +102.

The over/under for Mariners-White Sox on Aug. 7 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -270.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 111 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 48-63-0 against the spread in their 111 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 38-67 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +220 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-53-7).

The White Sox have collected a 60-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 104 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .590.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 101st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 37 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 116th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Josh Naylor is batting .287 with a .444 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .231 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Luis Robert is batting .219 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 158th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 96 hits with a .439 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth has a .330 OBP to pace his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!