Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Odds updated as of 11:13 p.m.
The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs White Sox Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (61-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-71)
- Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and CHSN
Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-270) | CHW: (+220)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-4, 3.45 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.25 ERA
The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (3-4) for the Mariners and Shane Smith (3-7) for the White Sox. Gilbert and his team have a record of 5-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 8-11-0 ATS in Smith's 19 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 5-12 record in Smith's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (71.6%)
Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline
- Seattle is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +220 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs White Sox Spread
- The Mariners are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are -122 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +102.
Mariners vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-White Sox on Aug. 7 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been victorious in 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Seattle has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -270.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 111 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners are 48-63-0 against the spread in their 111 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The White Sox have gone 38-67 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).
- Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +220 or longer.
- The White Sox have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-53-7).
- The White Sox have collected a 60-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 104 hits and an OBP of .356 this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .590.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 101st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 37 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- His batting average ranks 116th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage fifth.
- Josh Naylor is batting .287 with a .444 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Rodriguez brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .231 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Luis Robert is batting .219 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- He ranks 158th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Lenyn Sosa has racked up 96 hits with a .439 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the White Sox.
- Chase Meidroth has a .330 OBP to pace his team.
Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head
- 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
