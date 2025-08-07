FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 7

Will George Kirby strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jonathan Cannon record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

