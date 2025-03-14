Purdue vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 6 seed Purdue Boilermakers (22-10, 13-7 Big Ten) head into the Big Ten tournament against the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Purdue vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (60.9%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Purdue (-3.5) versus Michigan on Friday. The over/under is set at 146.5 points for this game.

Purdue vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan is 12-18-0 ATS this year.

Purdue covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 60.9% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have fared better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have had better results on the road (5-5-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Purdue is 13-8-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Michigan's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-14-0.

Purdue vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those games.

The Boilermakers have a win-loss record of 20-3 when favored by -152 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Michigan has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-2).

The Wolverines have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +242 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) and gives up 70.6 per outing (134th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 15th in college basketball scoring 20.1 points per game.

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +214 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.5 points per game (69th in college basketball) and gives up 71.6 per outing (170th in college basketball).

Michigan's leading scorer, Vladislav Goldin, ranks 138th in college basketball, averaging 16.7 points per game.

The Boilermakers rank 314th in the country at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Kaufman-Renn averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 278th in college basketball) to lead the Boilermakers.

The Wolverines pull down 34.6 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Danny Wolf paces the team with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball).

Purdue's 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 95.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 228th in college basketball.

The Wolverines' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 133rd in college basketball, and the 88.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 66th in college basketball.

