Procore Championship: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

The PGA Tour season is about to begin with this week's Procore Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

The field features just three names inside the top 35 in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR): Wyndham Clark (6th), Sahith Theegala (12th), and Max Homa (24th). All three are representing the United States for the Presidents Cup in two weeks.

How should you bet this week's event?

Here's all you need to know.

Procore Championship Info

Silverado Resort (North) Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,123 yards (short par 72)

: 7,123 yards (short par 72) Average Fairway Width : 26.4 yards (3rd of 95 courses)

: 26.4 yards (3rd of 95 courses) Average Green Size : 5,400 square feet (small)

: 5,400 square feet (small) Green Type : Poa/bent

: Poa/bent Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -21, -16, -19, -21, -17

: -21, -16, -19, -21, -17 Recent Cut Lines: -3, -2, -3, -5, -2

Silverado Resort (North) Course Key Stats

Procore Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Sahith Theegala

Odds to Win Procore Championship (+1200)

To Finish Top 10 (+150)

Theegala is the defending champ at Silverado (known recently as the Fortinet Championship), and he's played here four times already. He finished T6 in 2022, as well.

Recently, we saw him play some great golf in the TOUR Championship when he led the field in strokes gained: approach per round.

Theegala is trending up overall, and his ceiling -- mathematically -- is justifiably putting him in co-favorite territory with Wyndham Clark.

Maverick McNealy

To Win (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+250)

To Finish Top 20 (+115)

McNealy is playing the best golf of his career by a solid margin, and while he has neutral irons (usually), that can work at a course like this even with slightly smaller greens -- and in a field like this one.

The de-emphasis on driving distance and longer approaches works for McNealy, who has good splits from within 100 yards.

His putting splits from within 15 feet were great last season (89th percentile), and my model is finding him to be a good value at 22/1.

Tom Hoge

To Win (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+190)

Hoge owns top-five irons in the field over the last 50 rounds and is the field leader in strokes gained: per shot from 100 to 150 yards over the last 12 months, via datagolf.

That should position him for birdie chances and made putt opportunities.

Hoge's irons were bad at the TOUR Championship, and his putting has cooled off. That has his number longer than it should be.

His iron play and total strokes gained numbers are on the upswing for his career.

Mac Meissner

To Win (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+500)

To Finish Top 20 (+220)

Meissner is a name to watch during the fall. He played well on the PGA Tour -- for the most part -- in 2023, and he closed out the season with four top-20 results.

That included a T20 at the John Deere Classic, a T16 at the ISCO Championship, a solo 4th at the Barracuda Championship, and a T12 at the Wyndham Championship.

He's now gained strokes from approach play in 6 straight events and in 8 of his last 10.

Meissner is also 14th in the field in strokes gained per shot from 50 to 100 yards over the last 12 months.

John Keefer

To Win (+10000)

To Finish Top 10 (+800)

To Finish Top 20 (+360)

Keefer is just 23 years old and has been tearing up the PGA Tour Americas.

In 10 PGA Tour Americas starts, Keefer has finished top-20 in all of them, top-six in nine of them, top-two in five of them, and first in one of them.

Adjusting that performance across tours, datagolf actually has Keefer ranked eighth in this field in total strokes gained: over the last 50 rounds.

A partial-unit on a win or interest in the finishing position market is appealing for someone golfing this well.

