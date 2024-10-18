Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 8

The English Premier League is off and running for the 2024-25 campaign.

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 8

West Ham at Tottenham (7:30 a.m. ET Saturday)

James Maddison has been very productive this season for Spurs, recording two goals and two assists through seven EPL starts.

He checks about every box you can think of for this market. He plays for an attack-minded team, pushes forward often into dangerous areas, can both score and assist and also handles a lot of set-piece duties. He averages 5.3 passes into the final third and 5.7 shot-creating actions per match, according to FBRef.

Tottenham are -290 to go over 1.5 goals, so they should find a lot of attacking joy against West Ham, a side that has had very few answers against the EPL's best, conceding a total of 13 goals across four matches versus Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Spurs went into the international break with a sour taste in their mouths after losing at Brighton in a match where they were up 2-0 at the half. They may take out some lingering frustration on West Ham, and Maddison, per usual, figures to be a key cog in Tottenham's attack.

Brighton at Newcastle (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Saturday's Brighton-Newcastle clash might be the weekend's most entertaining fixture, and I like Isak to score or assist -- assuming he's able to return from injury, which seems likely.

Isak missed Newcastle's last three games due to injury, and prior to that, he'd mustered only one goal and one assist through five EPL starts in what had been a bit of a quiet start to the campaign. But Isak's underlying numbers were a little better, with him totaling 3.0 combined expected goals plus expected assists, and Brighton present a golden opportunity for Isak to have a big day in what should be an open affair.

Brighton are an aggressive attacking team, and sometimes that gets them in trouble defensively. They've permitted the seventh-most expected goals (11.3), including 4.2 away to Chelsea and 2.1 at Arsenal.

Despite being short-handed recently, the Magpies' attack has been pretty darn solid, tallying 1.5 expected goals in every match since Matchweek 1, including 1.6 against Man City.

Newcastle should be able to create chances against Brighton, and they are listed at -156 to go over 1.5 goals. That puts Isak -- who is Newcastle's first-choice penalty taker -- in a good spot to contribute to a goal.

Brentford at Manchester United (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

It doesn't feel good to back Manchester United right now, but I think the market is a little low on the Red Devils.

It hasn't been a good start to the season for United as they sit 14th in the table. However, their expected numbers are better than Brentford's. United owns an expected goal differential of -0.3 while the Bees' clip sits at -1.6.

Brentford have allowed 11.6 expected goals (fifth-most) and 13 goals (also fifth-most), so this is a good spot for United's floundering attack to show some life. Speaking of that Red Devils' attack, they haven't been as bad as the results suggest, getting a measly 5 goals from 11.0 xG. Sure, the finishing has been dreadful, but if United keep creating quality chances, they're bound to start scoring more goals.

A lot of what could go wrong has gone wrong thus far for Manchester United. But they're due for positive regression in the goal-scoring department, and Brentford's meh defense can help United's attack get going.

