4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 7/13/25

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

These two teams have combined for 167 and 171 points in two 2025 meetings thus far, but a "normal" affair seems to lean toward an under.

In their most recent matchup, the Atlanta Dream dropped 90 on the New York Liberty behind a sizzling effort from the floor (52.9%). They also just shot 37.9% from deep against Indiana on Friday. Overall, Atlanta is just the WNBA's seventh-best shooting team (54.3 TS%) on an average night, and the Liberty's 98.1 defensive rating (DRTG) is excellent.

New York has their own issues with Atlanta's two-center lineup. They're well behind their league-best scoring average (86.4 PPG) in these matchups with Atlanta (84.0 PPG) as Breanna Stewart has some issues with Atlanta's two-center approach. Stewie has averaged "just" 22.0 points and 7.5 boards in these tilts by her lofty standards.

DRatings projects just 164.2 median points in this one, and it could be in a lopsided affair. Atlanta has dropped three straight road games entering Sunday.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

There aren't two worse defenses in the W right now. I've got to take some sort of over.

During every team's respective last 10 games, the Los Angeles Sparks (112.8 DRTG) and Connecticut Sun (112.6) are duking it out for the worst defense in the league. I'm interesting in targeting the former's when everyone knows the latter's is an issue.

That's because an 11-point spread is tiny by Connecticut's standards, and the Sparks play quick. In this same time frame, L.A. is 3rd in pace (96.3) to Connecticut's 12th-place ranking (93.2).

The Sun try to mask their lack of offensive talent without Marina Mabrey (leg) at every turn, but the Sparks give up plenty of effort baskets. They're a bottom-four team in paint points (37.1), fast break points (12.3), and second chance points (11.7) per game.

DRatings expects 77.7 median points for Connecticut in this cross-country challenge.

Can we officially put Cameron Brink on a milk carton?

Without last year's No. 2 overall pick, Los Angeles has struggled with those aforementioned interior issues. I can't rely on much from the Sun, but veteran Tina Charles can still chew up matchups lacking size.

Charles' 29.1% usage rate is significantly higher than anyone in the Sun's front office imagined it could be, and she's turned that into 20.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per 36 minutes.

The 36-year-old is just often left well short of that workload as the Sun get blown out. Sunday's tight spread (by their standards) helps alleviate those concerns, and Charles' effectiveness would also aid the cause.

Rotowire projects the center for 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds on Sunday. I love this line if Connecticut can even just hang in the Sparks' zip code.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Prop betting the Washington Mystics right now is a bit of a headache, but their French rookie -- and All-Star -- shouldn't be lined here.

Sonia Citron has topped 29 minutes in 12 of her last 13 games, which is one of the most stable roles on the team. She's splashed multiple threes in 6 of those efforts.

"Buy low" opportunities don't get clearer as, on Thursday, she went 0-for-4 from downtown. That was her first game without a triple since June 15th.

D.C. is a six-point underdog, so there's a decent chance they'll be trailing, and that's good news for this prop. As conventional wisdom would suggest, she's tried 5.2 threes per 36 minutes in losses compared to 4.1 per 36 in wins.

Rotowire projects Citron for 2.0 made threes against the Seattle Storm, implying closer to -146 odds for a pair of splashes if correct.

