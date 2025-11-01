Bucks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Bucks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (1-4) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-1) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 232.5 -210 +176

Bucks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (70.6%)

Bucks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Bucks are 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have covered the spread one time this season.

This season, three of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.3 points, 7 assists and 14 boards.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (second in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (second in league).

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 boards.

Cole Anthony is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 19 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 50% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 29.2 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3 boards and 1.6 assists.

Domantas Sabonis averages 12.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Kings 12.4 points, 3 boards and 6.4 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 11.8 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

