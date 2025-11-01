FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

Bucks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive

Bucks vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (1-4) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-1) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The point total is 232.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
Bucks-5.5232.5-210+176

Bucks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bucks win (70.6%)

Bucks vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are 5-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Kings have covered the spread one time this season.
  • This season, three of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.
  • Kings games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Bucks Leaders

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.3 points, 7 assists and 14 boards.
  • Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (second in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Myles Turner is averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (second in league).
  • Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 boards.
  • Cole Anthony is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

  • DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 19 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 50% of his shots from the field.
  • The Kings get 29.2 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3 boards and 1.6 assists.
  • Domantas Sabonis averages 12.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor.
  • Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Kings 12.4 points, 3 boards and 6.4 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
  • Russell Westbrook averages 11.8 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

