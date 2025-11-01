NHL
Avalanche vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
The Colorado Avalanche versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Sharks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (7-1-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-6-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-240)
|Sharks (+195)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (61.9%)
Avalanche vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +102.
Avalanche vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Sharks on Nov. 1 is 6.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Avalanche vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Sharks, Colorado is the favorite at -240, and San Jose is +195 playing at home.