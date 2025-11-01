Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Wild vs Canucks Game Info

Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-6)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN+

Wild vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-160) Canucks (+132) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (55%)

Wild vs Canucks Puck Line

The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +158 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -196.

Wild vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Canucks game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Wild vs Canucks Moneyline

Minnesota is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +132 underdog on the road.

