Wild vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Wild vs Canucks Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Wild vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-160)
|Canucks (+132)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (55%)
Wild vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Wild are favored by 1.5 goals. The Wild are +158 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -196.
Wild vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Wild-Canucks game on Nov. 1, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Wild vs Canucks Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -160 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +132 underdog on the road.