Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Pistons vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: Peacock

The Detroit Pistons (3-2) take on the Dallas Mavericks (2-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Pistons vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -7.5 227.5 -330 +265

Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (69.8%)

Pistons vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread twice this year.

Pistons games have gone over the total twice this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting 39.6% from the field and 24.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 13.8 points, 7.4 boards and 4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Jalen Duren is averaging 14.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (10th in league).

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 14 points, 6 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 58.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr. averages 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 49.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Mavericks are receiving 13.4 points, 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Cooper Flagg.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell provides the Mavericks 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Max Christie averages 11.8 points, 1.4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 52.8% of his shots from the field and 51.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Naji Marshall averages 6.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 38.1% of his shots from the field.

