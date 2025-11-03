Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Nashville Predators facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Predators vs Canucks Game Info

Nashville Predators (5-6-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-7)

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-120) Canucks (+100) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (50.4%)

Predators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Predators. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +205.

Predators vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Predators-Canucks on Nov. 3 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Predators vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -120, and Vancouver is +100 playing on the road.

