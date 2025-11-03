NHL
Predators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Nashville Predators facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Predators vs Canucks Game Info
- Nashville Predators (5-6-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-7)
- Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (50.4%)
Predators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Predators. The Canucks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +205.
Predators vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Predators-Canucks on Nov. 3 is 5.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Predators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Canucks, Nashville is the favorite at -120, and Vancouver is +100 playing on the road.