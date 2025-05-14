Preakness Gosger Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Gosger will be making their Triple Crown debut this Saturday. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Gosger Preakness Odds and Post Position

Gosger's Preakness morning line odds are 20-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Gosger Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brendan P. Walsh is still looking for his first Triple Crown win. He had another horse, East Avenue, race in this year's Kentucky Derby and placed 8th.

Jockey Luis Saez will be riding Gosger on Saturday. Most notably, Saez won the Belmont Stakes last year while riding Dornoch. His best Preakness performance came in 2018 when he placed 2nd with Bravazo.

Gosger Race History

Gosger's most impressive outing was in April when they won the Stonesteet Lexington Stake (Gr. 3) hitting a speed score of 96. This was their fastest race to date.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/12/25 Keeneland Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 96 2/15/25 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 1 94 12/14/24 Gulfstream Park Maiden Special Weight 2 80

Gosger Preakness Prediction and Pick

Questions about this colt's maximum speed justify the 20-1 long odds. However, Gosger won both their races in 2025 and is known for making a strong push late in a race.

Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:

