Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (56-44) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-50)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSW

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-196) | LAA: (+164)

NYM: (-196) | LAA: (+164) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

NYM: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 1.39 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-6, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-3) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-6) will get the nod for the Angels. Senga's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Senga's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Angels have gone 15-4-0 ATS in Anderson's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 10-7 in those matchups.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (68.7%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Angels, New York is the favorite at -196, and Los Angeles is +164 playing on the road.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and New York is +105 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

Mets versus Angels, on July 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 43, or 64.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 46-49-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 35 of the 73 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.9%).

Los Angeles has gone 8-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (53.3%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 54-43-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 90 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .520. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Nimmo has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 27th in slugging.

Ward enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .364 OBP, and has a club-best .396 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Jo Adell leads his team with 74 hits.

