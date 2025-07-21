Marlins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Padres Game Info

Miami Marlins (46-52) vs. San Diego Padres (54-45)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SDPA

Marlins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-134) | SD: (+114)

MIA: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194)

MIA: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.18 ERA vs TBA (Padres)

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (3-2), while the Padres' starter has not yet been announced. Pérez's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Perez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season.

Marlins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.4%)

Marlins vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -134 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Marlins. The Padres are -194 to cover, and the Marlins are +160.

Marlins vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Padres on July 21, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win one time in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 56-38-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 21-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

San Diego has gone 15-18 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (45.5%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 53-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.372) and total hits (93) this season. He's batting .295 batting average while slugging .559.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Lopez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has an OPS of .703, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .352 this season.

Edwards takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has been key for Miami with 72 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 109 hits with a .492 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .364 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .441.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is hitting .284 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has 20 doubles, six home runs and 42 walks while batting .267.

Marlins vs Padres Head to Head

5/28/2025: 10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/23/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!