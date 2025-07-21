Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (39-61) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-40)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-122) | DET: (+104)

PIT: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+184) | DET: +1.5 (-225)

PIT: -1.5 (+184) | DET: +1.5 (-225) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-8, 2.01 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-9, 4.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Paul Skenes (4-8) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (5-9) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Skenes and his team are 8-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have a 6-12-0 record against the spread in Flaherty's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Flaherty's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.2%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

The Pirates vs Tigers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -122 favorite, while Detroit is a +104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Tigers. The Pirates are +184 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -225.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Pirates-Tigers on July 21, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious seven times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 93 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 46-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-15).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Detroit has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 48-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 68 hits, batting .214 this season with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 88th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .334. He's batting .255 and slugging .379.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging among qualified hitters.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double and two walks.

Bryan Reynolds has hit 10 homers with a team-high .373 SLG this season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 79 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres a has .390 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .282 while slugging .421.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 29th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Riley Greene's 106 hits and .540 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks while batting .233.

Zach McKinstry is batting .279 with 14 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Pirates vs Tigers Head to Head

6/19/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/16/2023: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

