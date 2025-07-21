Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Monday.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (55-44) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-41)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | TOR: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | TOR: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 10-6, 3.08 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 6-7, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (10-6) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (6-7) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Rodon and his team are 6-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has a record of 10-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays are 9-10-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 7-4 in Gausman's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.5%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +102 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +140 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -170.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on July 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 47 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 45-53-0 in 98 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-24).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Toronto has a record of 23-14 (62.2%).

The Blue Jays have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-43-3).

The Blue Jays have put together a 59-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 128 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .725. He's batting .352.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifiers, he is 35th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .289 with a .433 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Goldschmidt enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 17 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best .385 on-base percentage. He's batting .278 and slugging .439.

He is 43rd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

George Springer has collected 87 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .443, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .306 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

