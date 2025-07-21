Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Red Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (56-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-47)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NESN

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | BOS: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | BOS: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-105) | BOS: +1.5 (-114)

PHI: -1.5 (-105) | BOS: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-3, 2.36 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 6-6, 6.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-3) to the mound, while Walker Buehler (6-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Wheeler and his team have a record of 10-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team has a record of 13-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have an 8-8-0 record against the spread in Buehler's starts. The Red Sox have a 2-4 record in Buehler's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (65.9%)

Phillies vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -205 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Red Sox are -114 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -105.

Phillies versus Red Sox on July 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 48, or 64.9%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 13-2 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 93 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 47-46-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 14-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-49-4).

The Red Sox have a 54-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 91 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 41 runs. He's batting .288 this season and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Nick Castellanos is batting .270 with a .313 OBP and 52 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela leads the Red Sox with 88 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran paces his team with a .322 OBP, and has a club-best .427 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .257.

He is 84th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!