Preakness Goal Oriented Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Goal Oriented will be making their Triple Crown debut this Saturday. Let's take a look at the horse's race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!

You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

Goal Oriented Preakness Odds and Post Position

Goal Oriented 's Preakness morning line odds are 6-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Goal Oriented Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness a record 8 times and has won the Kentucky Derby 6 times. His most recent Preakness win was in 2023 with National Treasure.

Jockey Flavien Prat will be riding Goal Oriented on Saturday. Prat won Preakness in 2021 with Rombauer. He's has had an illustrious career in Triple Crown races, including a Kentucky Derby win in 2019 riding Country House.

Goal Oriented Race History

We don't have much to go off of for Goal Oriented but their two showings were impressive ones. They reached a speed score of 109 during their last race, which is among the fastest in the field.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/3/25 Churchill Downs Allowance Optional Claiming 1 109 4/6/25 Santa Anita Maiden Special Weight 1 95

Goal Oriented Preakness Prediction and Pick

Goal Oriented has been trained and ridden by two of the most renowned figures in horse racing, Bob Baffert and Flavien Prat. This alone establishes them as a worthy contender. Also, given their latest impressive speed score at Churchill Downs, Goal Oriented has proven capable of making a surprising impact.

Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.