3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Falcons at Vikings on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football gives us a rematch of the starting quarterbacks in the 2024 National Championship: Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy.

For me, though, most of the value lies in the skill players rather than the quarterbacks themselves.

Let's dig into tonight's FanDuel Picks slate for the Atlanta Falcons at the Minnesota Vikings and lay out my favorite plays for your lineups.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Falcons at Vikings

Tyler Allgeier Less Than 26.5 Rushing Yards

I'm expecting the Falcons to struggle to run against this Vikings defense, which should skew things in favor of Bijan Robinson and away from Tyler Allgeier.

Without right tackle Kaleb McGary in Week 1, Allgeier struggled to get anything going on the ground. His 10 carries resulted in just 24 yards. Yes, that was a tough matchup, but so is this one.

The Vikings' defense is missing key pieces in Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jeff Okudah, but I'd expect that to have a bigger impact in the passing game than on the ground. Thus, I'm comfortable fading Allgeier and riding with his backfield mate instead.

Bijan Robinson More Than 93.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

All those injuries for the Vikings' defense should lower the resistance for Robinson, especially in the passing game.

Robinson had seven targets in Week 1. That was with Darnell Mooney sidelined, but Robinson took one of those targets to the house for a huge touchdown. He should still get schemed looks even with Mooney back.

Since the start of last year, Robinson has had more than 93.5 rushing plus receiving yards in 14 of 18 games, so getting this as a regular pick rather than a mild one is tasty.

Jalen Nailor Less Than 26.5 Receiving Yards

The Vikings were committed to the ground game in their opener, so I want to live in the "less than" category with their passing offense. To me, Nailor is the optimal target.

Nailor finished with 3 targets on 22 routes run. Now, the team has had an extra week to re-integrate Adam Thielen into the offense after he ran just 16 routes with 1 target in the opener. They gave up a non-negligible amount to trade for Thielen, so I'd expect his role to rise. Nailor would be the guy most likely to lose snaps as a result.

Nailor's lone catch went for 28 yards last week, so he did top this mark, but I'm good expecting a downtick this time.

