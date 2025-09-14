Today's Best Bets NFL Bets and Player Props for Week 2

Week 2 in the NFL brings some divisional matchups to the table, and we've got teams we thought would be contenders looking to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. Which ones will?

Additionally, don't forget to check out FanDuel Research's NFL projections to see what we project from each player across key statistical categories.

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline Seattle Seahawks Sep 14 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A short memory is mandatory when betting the NFL. Last week's Seattle Seahawks tilt ended in embarrassing fashion as they were primed to cash as home 'dogs, but the football gods certainly are looking to balance them and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1-1. They have to be.

Pittsburgh, inexplicably, smashed oddsmakers' expectations behind Aaron Rodgers' four touchdowns last week. To me, their defensive effort -- giving up 32 offensive points to the New York Jets -- is much more frightening than even giving though that Rodgers' effort in his age-41 season is sustainable. The Steelers exit Week 1 as numberFire's 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted D.

Seattle is 19th in that category despite getting Christian McCaffrey'd, and the damage was still just 17 offensive points. Plus, the Seahawks' offense could absolutely show better against this reeling unit. I'm not willing to believe Sam Darnold has gone full pumpkin despite -0.43 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) last week, per NFL's NextGenStats.

If this game is as ugly as FanDuel expects with a 39.5-point total, I'll take the better defense and running game.

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

IND Colts Total Points Under Sep 14 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Oddsmakers are expecting a big step back for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

It's not a huge surprise when the Denver Broncos lived in the backfield last Sunday with the NFL's seventh-best pass rush win rate (48%). Denver was also numberFire's top schedule-adjusted ranked unit against the run and pass last week, so it's safe to say that a "might have quit" Miami Dolphins squad that got torn apart in Week 1 isn't close to the same test.

I'm pumping the brakes on Daniel Jones' breakout when he averaged 18.3 PPG in his career with the New York Giants. Even factoring in the score, Indianapolis was 25th in pass rate over expectation (-3.8%) trying to hide him.

This Broncos defense might be the best since their own 2015 version that guided weak QB play to a Super Bowl. Until I see an offense break 20 points, this seems like a fair ask.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Xavier Legette - Receiving Yds Xavier Legette Over Sep 14 8:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Xavier Legette's lack of buzz is bizarre. Now in his natural position as the Carolina Panthers' "Z" receiver, holding him greatly responsible for Carolina's offensive meltdown on Sunday seems harsh.

Legette still ran 70.0% of the routes and earned seven targets in Week 1, which wasn't that far off another first-round pick in Tetairoa McMillan. Tet only ran four more routes and saw two more targets. The difference? Five of McMillan's nine targets were catchable, and only three of Legette's were -- and one was a layup on a screen. That designed involvement is good for a player with a similar profile to Deebo Samuel, though.

Will Bryce Young's efficiency be substantially better in Week 2? Maybe. The Arizona Cardinals let Spencer Rattler hang in the realm of serviceable at -0.03 EPA/db last week.

Even if it's not, Legette is simply playing too much with the explosive athleticism to cash this on a single catch, and he should dodge Arizona's shadow coverage as Will Johnson follows McMillan. FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 40.2 receiving yards from the sophomore wideout in Glendale.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a wager on any NFL game taking place on September 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.