Pistons vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Detroit Pistons are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The Magic lead the series 3-1. The point total in the matchup is set at 210.5.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -9.5 210.5 -375 +300

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77.1%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons are 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 37-45-0 this year.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under in the same percentage of home games as away games (48.8%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (20-22-0) than away (17-23-0) this season.

Magic games have gone above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 42) than on the road (21 of 40) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 3.1 assists and 5.7 boards.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Magic.

The Magic are receiving 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Magic are getting 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Anthony Black averages 15 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

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