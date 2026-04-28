Cavaliers vs. Raptors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors take the court in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 215.5 -391 +310

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 33-47-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 42-40-0 this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 41 times.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total 40.2% of the time (33 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (41.5%) than away games (58.5%).

This season, Toronto is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%), and 14 of 41 on the road (34.1%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (ninth in league).

The Raptors receive 21.5 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, RJ Barrett gives the Raptors 19.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 11.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Jamal Shead averages 6.6 points, 1.7 boards and 5.4 assists. He is sinking 36.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

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