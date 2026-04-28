Lakers vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

The Houston Rockets are slight 2.5-point underdogs in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Lakers are ahead 3-1 in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 208.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 208.5 -154 +130

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51.6%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have played 82 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 43 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Rockets games this year have gone over the point total 39 times in 82 opportunities (47.6%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 24 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

At home, the Lakers go over the over/under 56.1% of the time (23 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 48.8% of games on the road (20 of 41 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Houston has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.463, 19-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over 16 of 41 times at home (39%), and 23 of 41 away (56.1%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 boards.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.5 points, 0.8 assists and 8 boards.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura averages 11.5 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 44.3% from downtown (fifth in NBA), with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26 points for the Rockets, plus 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Rockets get 20.4 points per game from Alperen Sengun, plus 8.9 boards and 6.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 18.3 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets receive 15.8 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Rockets get 13.5 points per game from Reed Sheppard, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

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