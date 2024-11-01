Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MSG and FDSDET

The New York Knicks (2-2) face the Detroit Pistons (1-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSDET. The matchup's over/under is 217.5.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 -110 -110 217.5 -114 -106 -270 +220

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (83.3%)

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 6.5 points or more, the Pistons went 28-30-1 last season.

A total of 37 Knicks games last season went over the point total.

Out of 82 Pistons games last season, 39 hit the over.

Against the spread last season, New York fared worse at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Detroit was 18-22-0 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). Away, it was 21-20-1 ATS (.500).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers last season were 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He also sank 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Mikal Bridges recorded 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He sank 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' stats last season included 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He made 50.4% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Josh Hart averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Precious Achiuwa put up 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He drained 50.1% of his shots from the floor.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons get 11.6 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 8.4 boards and 2 assists.

The Pistons receive 8.6 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 9.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Pistons are getting 3.4 points, 7.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.