Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 6

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Shota Imanaga surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers