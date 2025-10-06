MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 6
Will Blake Snell strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Shota Imanaga surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances