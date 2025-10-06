Monday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 6

Will Shohei Ohtani or Kyle Schwarber hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 56 HR in 162 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 134 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 146 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 145 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 137 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers