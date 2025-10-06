Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on Oct. 6

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66)

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: TBS, truTV, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | PHI: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | PHI: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152)

LAD: -1.5 (+126) | PHI: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 15-7, 3.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) for the Dodgers and Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA) for the Phillies. When Snell starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Snell's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 15-16-0 against the spread when Luzardo starts. The Phillies have a 2-3 record in Luzardo's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.9%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +112 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Phillies are -152 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +126.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Phillies contest on Oct. 6 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 83 wins in the 143 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 76-50 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 163 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 73-90-0 against the spread in their 163 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 14-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 5-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (38.5%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-81-9).

The Phillies have collected a 79-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.622) and total hits (172) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 145 hits with a .365 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both statistics. He's batting .240 and slugging .563.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 111th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner is slugging .457 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .261 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 70 walks.

Bryson Stott is batting .257 with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

10/4/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/17/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

