Liberty vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Wednesday includes the Liberty Flames taking on the UTEP Miners.
Liberty vs UTEP Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Liberty: (-142) | UTEP: (+118)
- Spread: Liberty: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Liberty vs UTEP Betting Trends
- Liberty has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Liberty has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- One of five Liberty games have gone over the point total this season.
- UTEP has one win against the spread this season.
- UTEP has one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One of UTEP's four games has hit the over.
Liberty vs UTEP Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (66.4%)
Liberty vs UTEP Point Spread
Liberty is favored by 2.5 points against UTEP. Liberty is -118 to cover the spread, while UTEP is -104.
Liberty vs UTEP Over/Under
Liberty versus UTEP, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Liberty vs UTEP Moneyline
UTEP is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -142 favorite.
Liberty vs. UTEP Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Liberty
|17
|125
|23.2
|55
|51.1
|5
|UTEP
|20.8
|115
|26.6
|81
|52.0
|5
Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- Stadium: Sun Bowl
