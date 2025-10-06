Liberty vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Wednesday includes the Liberty Flames taking on the UTEP Miners.

Liberty vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-142) | UTEP: (+118)

Liberty: (-142) | UTEP: (+118) Spread: Liberty: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104)

Liberty: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Liberty vs UTEP Betting Trends

Liberty has posted one win against the spread this year.

Liberty has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

One of five Liberty games have gone over the point total this season.

UTEP has one win against the spread this season.

UTEP has one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of UTEP's four games has hit the over.

Liberty vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (66.4%)

Liberty vs UTEP Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 2.5 points against UTEP. Liberty is -118 to cover the spread, while UTEP is -104.

Liberty vs UTEP Over/Under

Liberty versus UTEP, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Liberty vs UTEP Moneyline

UTEP is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -142 favorite.

Liberty vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 17 125 23.2 55 51.1 5 UTEP 20.8 115 26.6 81 52.0 5

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Stadium: Sun Bowl

