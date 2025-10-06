FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Liberty vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Wednesday includes the Liberty Flames taking on the UTEP Miners.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liberty vs UTEP Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Liberty: (-142) | UTEP: (+118)
  • Moneyline: Liberty: (-142) | UTEP: (+118)
  • Spread: Liberty: -2.5 (-118) | UTEP: +2.5 (-104)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Liberty vs UTEP Betting Trends

  • Liberty has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Liberty has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • One of five Liberty games have gone over the point total this season.
  • UTEP has one win against the spread this season.
  • UTEP has one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • One of UTEP's four games has hit the over.

Liberty vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (66.4%)

Liberty vs UTEP Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 2.5 points against UTEP. Liberty is -118 to cover the spread, while UTEP is -104.

Liberty vs UTEP Over/Under

Liberty versus UTEP, on Oct. 8, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Liberty vs UTEP Moneyline

UTEP is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -142 favorite.

Liberty vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Liberty1712523.25551.15
UTEP20.811526.68152.05

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Game day: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: El Paso, Texas
  • Stadium: Sun Bowl

Check out even more in-depth Liberty vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.

