MLB

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 6

The MLB Playoff games in a Monday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Chicago Cubs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Blake Snell
  • Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 46.10%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:08 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.25%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 49.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

