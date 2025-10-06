MLB
Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 6
The MLB Playoff games in a Monday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Chicago Cubs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.10%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.25%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.75%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.