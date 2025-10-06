Monday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 6

The MLB Playoff games in a Monday lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Chicago Cubs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

When: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max

TBS, truTV and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Blake Snell

Jesús Luzardo vs. Blake Snell Records: Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69)

Phillies (96-66), Dodgers (93-69) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.90%

53.90% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.10%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

When: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: TBS, truTV and HBO Max

TBS, truTV and HBO Max Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Shota Imanaga

Aaron Ashby vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70)

Brewers (97-65), Cubs (92-70) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% Cubs Win Probability: 49.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.