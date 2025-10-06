Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Missouri State Bears and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri State: (-150) | Middle Tennessee: (+126)
- Spread: Missouri State: -2.5 (-124) | Middle Tennessee: +2.5 (102)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Missouri State's record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- Missouri State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of five Missouri State games have hit the over this year.
- Middle Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Middle Tennessee has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bears win (64.2%)
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread
Middle Tennessee is the underdog by 2.5 points against Missouri State. Middle Tennessee is -124 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is +102.
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under
A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Missouri State-Middle Tennessee on Oct. 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline
The Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee moneyline has Missouri State as a -150 favorite, while Middle Tennessee is a +126 underdog.
Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri State
|21.6
|112
|31.6
|110
|57.7
|5
|Middle Tennessee
|16.4
|128
|31
|106
|49.3
|5
Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
