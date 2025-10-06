Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Wednesday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Missouri State Bears and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Missouri State: (-150) | Middle Tennessee: (+126)

Missouri State: (-150) | Middle Tennessee: (+126) Spread: Missouri State: -2.5 (-124) | Middle Tennessee: +2.5 (102)

Missouri State: -2.5 (-124) | Middle Tennessee: +2.5 (102) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Missouri State's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Missouri State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of five Missouri State games have hit the over this year.

Middle Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Middle Tennessee has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (64.2%)

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is the underdog by 2.5 points against Missouri State. Middle Tennessee is -124 to cover the spread, and Missouri State is +102.

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Missouri State-Middle Tennessee on Oct. 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

The Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee moneyline has Missouri State as a -150 favorite, while Middle Tennessee is a +126 underdog.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri State 21.6 112 31.6 110 57.7 5 Middle Tennessee 16.4 128 31 106 49.3 5

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.