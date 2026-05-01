Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-16) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-11)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Apple TV+

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

PIT: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+155) | CIN: +1.5 (-188)

PIT: -1.5 (+155) | CIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-1, 3.18 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-1, 4.97 ERA

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (2-1) versus the Reds and Brady Singer (2-1). Keller's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Singer starts, the Reds are 5-1-0 against the spread. The Reds are 4-1 in Singer's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.3%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Pirates, Cincinnati is the underdog at +116, and Pittsburgh is -136 playing at home.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Pirates are +155 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -188.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Pirates-Reds on May 1, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (57.9%) in those contests.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 32 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 17-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 14 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (70%).

Cincinnati is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Reds have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-11-1).

The Reds have covered 61.3% of their games this season, going 19-12-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has five doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 73rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Pirates with an OPS of .875. He has a slash line of .306/.394/.481 this season.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 27 hits. He is batting .252 this season and 16 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Lowe has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated an on-base percentage of .373 and has 32 hits, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .281 and slugging .570.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz's .565 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .288 with four doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .237.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

4/1/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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