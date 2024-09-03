Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (64-73) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-67)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104)

PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+138) | CHC: +1.5 (-166)

PIT: -1.5 (+138) | CHC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 8-2, 2.23 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 3-10, 6.75 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.75 ERA). Skenes' team is 9-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have gone 6-13-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Cubs are 4-9 in Hendricks' 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.6%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -122, and Chicago is +104 playing at home.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cubs. The Pirates are +138 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -166.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

Pirates versus Cubs, on September 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 16 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 134 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 73-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 32-32 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Chicago has a 23-21 record (winning 52.3% of its games).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-69-5 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have gone 64-71-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.812) this season. He has a .282 batting average, an on-base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Oneil Cruz has 127 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .271 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.338/.421.

McCutchen heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 14 RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has been key for Pittsburgh with 124 hits, an OBP of .277 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .245 with 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner leads his team with a .351 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 56th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 65 walks while batting .230.

Cody Bellinger is batting .264 with 22 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

