Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (16-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Cardinals.TV

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | STL: (+140)

PIT: (-166) | STL: (+140) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

PIT: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 1-2, 4.88 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 2-3, 5.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bubba Chandler (1-2) for the Pirates and Kyle Leahy (2-3) for the Cardinals. Chandler and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Chandler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Leahy starts, the Cardinals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 2-3 record in Leahy's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.6%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -166 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +128 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -154.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Cardinals on April 28 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those games.

This year Pittsburgh has won two of three games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 29 chances this season.

In 29 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 17-12-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 13 of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-13-1).

The Cardinals have gone 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (29) this season while batting .259 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 68th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Pirates with an OPS of .891. He has a slash line of .316/.407/.484 this season.

His batting average is 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Brandon Lowe has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

JJ Wetherholt has two doubles, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 69th in slugging.

Wetherholt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads his team with 28 hits and has a club-high .549 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 46th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .255 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .398 on-base percentage leads his team.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/27/2026: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/28/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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