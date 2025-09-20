Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-89) vs. Athletics (73-81)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160)

PIT: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-1, 5.66 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 4-1, 3.08 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Bubba Chandler (2-1, 5.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08 ERA). Chandler has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Chandler's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 5-2-0 ATS record in Morales' seven starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-2 in Morales' six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (53%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +160 to cover the spread.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Athletics on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 20 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 146 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 78-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 53 of the 114 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 50-59 (45.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-72-7 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together an 82-71-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.398) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .243 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is 102nd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .242 with 65 walks and 49 runs scored. He's slugging .376.

He is 109th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified hitters.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three walks and three RBIs.

Oneil Cruz is batting .202 with a .382 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Spencer Horwitz has nine home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Horwitz takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .308 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best .491 slugging percentage. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .277 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Nick Kurtz is batting .293 with 25 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 60 walks.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .360 OBP.

Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head

9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/5/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

