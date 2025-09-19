Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-88) vs. Athletics (72-81)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-14, 4.13 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 6-11, 4.82 ERA

The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (6-14) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (6-11). Keller and his team are 16-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Athletics have a 12-14-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have a 9-13 record in Severino's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +162 to cover the spread.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

Pirates versus Athletics on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 145 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 77-68-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 53-61 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 50-59 (45.9%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-71-7 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected an 82-70-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 134 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .396, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 108 hits. He's batting .239 while slugging .375.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .260 with a .338 OBP and 42 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Horwitz takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a team-high .494 slugging percentage. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .278 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .294 with 25 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.

Jacob Wilson has a .363 OBP to lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!