Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19
In MLB action on Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Athletics.
Pirates vs Athletics Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (65-88) vs. Athletics (72-81)
- Date: Friday, September 19, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA
Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | OAK: (-104)
- Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-14, 4.13 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 6-11, 4.82 ERA
The Pirates will call on Mitch Keller (6-14) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (6-11). Keller and his team are 16-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Athletics have a 12-14-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have a 9-13 record in Severino's 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)
Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.
Pirates vs Athletics Spread
- The Pirates are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +162 to cover the spread.
Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under
- Pirates versus Athletics on Sept. 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (50%) in those games.
- This year, the Pirates have won 20 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 145 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 77-68-0 in 145 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have put together a 53-61 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 50-59 (45.9%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-71-7 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have collected an 82-70-0 record ATS this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has 134 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .396, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .241 batting average and an on-base percentage of .311.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 107th in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 108 hits. He's batting .239 while slugging .375.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.
- Oneil Cruz has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .260 with a .338 OBP and 42 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.
- Horwitz takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has put up a team-high .494 slugging percentage. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .278 with 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Nick Kurtz is hitting .294 with 25 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.
- Jacob Wilson has a .363 OBP to lead his team.
