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MLB

Pirates Call Up No. 1 Prospect Konnor Griffin: What You Need to Know and Betting Impact

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Pirates Call Up No. 1 Prospect Konnor Griffin: What You Need to Know and Betting Impact

The Pittsburgh Pirates are officially calling up Konnor Griffin, baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect, for his long-awaited MLB debut on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Griffin, just 19 years old, has skyrocketed through the minors and will now make his debut in one of the most anticipated prospect call-ups in recent years.

This is more than just a debut — it’s a potential franchise-shifting moment for Pittsburgh.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Check out the best Konnor Griffin prop bets for his MLB debut on Friday.

Konnor Griffin MLB Debut: Betting Odds and What It Means

Who Is Konnor Griffin?

Griffin was:

  • Drafted No. 9 overall in 2024
  • Ranked the top prospect in all of baseball entering 2026
  • A true five-tool player (power, speed, defense, arm, contact)

In 2025 across multiple levels, he posted:

  • .333 AVG / .415 OBP / .527 SLG
  • 21 HR, 94 RBI
  • 65 stolen bases

That combination of power + speed is extremely rare, especially at his age.

Triple-A Performance (2026)

Griffin forced this call-up almost immediately.

In Triple-A (early 2026 sample):

  • .438 AVG
  • 1.196 OPS
  • Dominant contact + power metrics

In his first Triple-A action:

  • 5 hits in 10 at-bats
  • Multiple extra-base hits
  • Stolen bases and plate discipline

Even scouts noted he looked “too good for Triple-A already.”

Why Griffin Is a Game-Changer for the Pirates

1. Immediate offensive boost

Pittsburgh has lacked:

  • Consistent on-base presence
  • Dynamic speed at the top of the order

Griffin brings:

  • Elite contact ability
  • Base-stealing pressure
  • Extra-base hit upside

2. Lineup versatility

He can play:

  • Shortstop
  • Center field

That flexibility allows Pittsburgh to:

  • Optimize defensive alignments
  • Improve overall roster construction

3. Power-speed combination

Griffin is one of the few prospects with:

  • 20+ HR upside
  • 40–60 SB potential

That profile translates immediately into:

  • Run creation
  • Fantasy and betting value

4. Fits Pirates’ timeline

Pittsburgh is building around:

  • Paul Skenes (Cy Young winner)
  • Young core players

Griffin gives them:
A legitimate offensive cornerstone

Konnor Griffin, Pirates Betting Odds

Pittsburgh is listed at +500 odds to win the NL Central, -120 odds to win 80+ games and +198 odds to make the MLB playoffs.

As for Griffin, he is already the co-favorite -- as of Thursday afternoon -- to win the NL Rookie of the Year award:

National League Rookie of the Year 2026
Konnor Griffin
Sal Stewart
Nolan McLean
JJ Wetherholt
Owen Caissie

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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