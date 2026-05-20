Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (28-22) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | DET: (+112)

CLE: (-132) | DET: (+112) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-6, 4.15 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (0-6), while the Tigers' starter has not yet been announced. Bibee's team is 1-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee and his team have lost each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53.9%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

The Guardians vs Tigers moneyline has Cleveland as a -132 favorite, while Detroit is a +112 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Cleveland is +134 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Tigers on May 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (57.7%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 9-5 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 25 of 47 chances this season.

The Guardians are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 35% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-13).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Detroit has a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-26-1).

The Tigers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 24-24-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .236 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .423.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .268.

His batting average ranks 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Brayan Rocchio has a team-best OPS of .773, fueled by a slash line of .282/.369/.404 this season.

Angel Martinez has 40 hits, which is tops among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .265 with 17 extra-base hits.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .288 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 31st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks.

Riley Greene paces his team with 58 hits and a .433 on-base percentage, with a team-high .491 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .335.

His batting average ranks second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 34th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler is batting .239 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Matt Vierling is hitting .212 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!