Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (21-27) vs. Washington Nationals (24-25)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 2-4, 6.10 ERA

The Mets will call on Zach Thornton versus the Nationals and Zack Littell (2-4). Thornton did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals are 3-3 in Littell's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The Mets vs Nationals moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Washington is a +110 underdog at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Nationals are -142 to cover, and the Mets are +118.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Nationals contest on May 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (50%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 12-16 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 48 opportunities.

The Mets are 20-28-0 against the spread in their 48 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 22-24 in those games.

Washington has gone 19-17 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (52.8%).

In the 49 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-15-3).

The Nationals have put together a 28-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .293 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 while slugging .512.

Soto hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit five homers this season while driving in 25 runs. He's batting .224 this season and slugging .332 with an on-base percentage of .277.

He is 134th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging in the majors.

Bichette heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Carson Benge leads New York with an OBP of .321 this season while batting .265 with 12 walks and 25 runs scored.

Benge has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 34 hits, batting .239 this season with 13 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.399), and paces the Nationals in hits (49). He's batting .259 and slugging.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 75th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Wood hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

C.J. Abrams paces his team with a .523 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Daylen Lile is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Luis Garcia is batting .259 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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