Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (28-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

STL: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-210) | PIT: -1.5 (+172)

STL: +1.5 (-210) | PIT: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-2, 2.10 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 3-3, 4.40 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Michael McGreevy (3-2) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3). McGreevy's team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Mlodzinski starts, the Pirates have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-2 record in Mlodzinski's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.4%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

St. Louis is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Pirates are +172 to cover, while the Cardinals are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on May 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -124 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 46 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 29-17-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won six of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Pittsburgh is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-21-1).

The Pirates have gone 23-24-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 53 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .576. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Burleson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.362/.420.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 46 hits.

Herrera enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 41 hits. He's batting .252 and slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz paces his team with a .466 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .264 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 59th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .253 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 34 walks.

Spencer Horwitz's .387 on-base percentage paces his team.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

5/19/2026: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2026: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/29/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2026: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/27/2026: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/28/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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