Best Bets for Konnor Griffin: Betting Picks for the Debut of MLB's No. 1 Prospect

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, MLB's No. 1 prospect, is set to make his MLB debut today against the Baltimore Orioles.

This is one of the most anticipated prospect call-ups in recent years, and it could turn out to be a pivotal moment for an on-the-rise Pittsburgh organization.

We've already hit you with Konnor Griffin background info and overall betting impact -- he's already the NL Rookie of the Year co-favorite before playing a game -- but what are the best ways to bet Griffin's props for today's clash with the O's?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Konnor Griffin Player Prop Bets for MLB Debut

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Why this is the best bet:

1. Elite contact profile

Hit .333 across minors (all stops)

.438 in Triple-A this year in a small sample

2. Debut adrenaline factor

Top prospects historically:

Perform well early

See hittable pitches

3. Batting order placement

Likely to hit:

Top or middle of lineup

Should see four to five plate appearances

Prediction:

Griffin records at least one hit.

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Why this has value:

1. Speed profile

65 stolen bases last season

2. MLB debut aggressiveness

Rookies:

Often given green light early

3. Orioles vulnerability

Allow stolen base attempts

Prediction:

Griffin has strong upside to swipe a base.

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Deep analysis:

1. Power upside

20+ HR profile

Extra-base hit ability

2. Triple-A performance

Multiple doubles early

Strong slugging

3. Game script

If Pirates score:

Griffin likely involved

Prediction:

Griffin notches 2+ total bases.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.