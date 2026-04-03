Best Bets for Konnor Griffin: Betting Picks for the Debut of MLB's No. 1 Prospect
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, MLB's No. 1 prospect, is set to make his MLB debut today against the Baltimore Orioles.
This is one of the most anticipated prospect call-ups in recent years, and it could turn out to be a pivotal moment for an on-the-rise Pittsburgh organization.
We've already hit you with Konnor Griffin background info and overall betting impact -- he's already the NL Rookie of the Year co-favorite before playing a game -- but what are the best ways to bet Griffin's props for today's clash with the O's?
MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.
Konnor Griffin Player Prop Bets for MLB Debut
Konnor Griffin OVER 0.5 Hits
Why this is the best bet:
1. Elite contact profile
- Hit .333 across minors (all stops)
- .438 in Triple-A this year in a small sample
2. Debut adrenaline factor
Top prospects historically:
- Perform well early
- See hittable pitches
3. Batting order placement
Likely to hit:
- Top or middle of lineup
- Should see four to five plate appearances
Prediction:
Griffin records at least one hit.
Konnor Griffin OVER 0.5 Stolen Bases
Why this has value:
1. Speed profile
- 65 stolen bases last season
2. MLB debut aggressiveness
Rookies:
- Often given green light early
3. Orioles vulnerability
- Allow stolen base attempts
Prediction:
Griffin has strong upside to swipe a base.
Konnor Griffin 2+ Total Bases
Deep analysis:
1. Power upside
- 20+ HR profile
- Extra-base hit ability
2. Triple-A performance
- Multiple doubles early
- Strong slugging
3. Game script
If Pirates score:
- Griffin likely involved
Prediction:
Griffin notches 2+ total bases.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.