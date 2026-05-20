Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will face the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Brewers.TV

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | MIL: (+102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-230) | MIL: -1.5 (+188)

CHC: +1.5 (-230) | MIL: -1.5 (+188) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.06 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.09 ERA

The Cubs will look to Edward Cabrera (3-1) versus the Brewers and Kyle Harrison (4-1). Cabrera's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cabrera's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers are 6-2-0 ATS in Harrison's eight starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for three Harrison starts this season -- they won each time.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Chicago is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +102 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Brewers are +188 to cover, while the Cubs are -230 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

The Cubs-Brewers contest on May 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

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Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 17-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 21-27-0 against the spread in their 48 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 9-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

Milwaukee is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-2).

The Brewers have a 28-18-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season. He has a .264 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is batting .195 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average is 159th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 129th, and his slugging percentage 125th.

Swanson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ian Happ has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Michael Busch is batting .236 with a .360 OBP and 27 RBI for Chicago this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated an on-base percentage of .413, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .292 and slugging .497.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras leads his team with a .375 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake Bauers has accumulated 42 hits, a team-high for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is hitting .227 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

5/19/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/18/2026: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/9/2025: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/6/2025: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/4/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/21/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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