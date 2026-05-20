Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (30-19) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | TOR: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | TOR: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 6-1, 1.35 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 1.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (6-1) for the Yankees and Trey Yesavage (1-1) for the Blue Jays. When Schlittler starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. When Schlittler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-2. The Blue Jays have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Yesavage's four starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Yesavage start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -168 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and New York is +125 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on May 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 27 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 11-6 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 47 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 24-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won five of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 48 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-23-0).

The Blue Jays are 22-26-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .671.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is first in slugging.

Rice has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .380.

His batting average is 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Aaron Judge has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .580 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .169 with a .301 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .369, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .280 and slugging .371.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 38th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is slugging .409 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daulton Varsho has put up 45 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .228 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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