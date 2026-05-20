Royals vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Red Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (20-29) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NESN

Royals vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | BOS: (+102)

KC: (-120) | BOS: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)

KC: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-2, 2.83 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 3-2, 3.21 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (4-2) versus the Red Sox and Connelly Early (3-2). Wacha's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Early's nine starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Early starts this season -- they split the games.

Royals vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.8%)

Royals vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Red Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +102 playing on the road.

Royals vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Royals-Red Sox game on May 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 8-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 46 opportunities.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 19-27-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 5-11 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Boston has a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 20-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (58) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .174 with a double.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .326 this season.

Carter Jensen has been key for Kansas City with 33 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .444. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .294.

Including all qualified players, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 55th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has collected 42 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .288.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .189.

Royals vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/19/2026: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/6/2025: 7-3 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/5/2025: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!