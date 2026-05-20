Royals vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Red Sox Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (20-29) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-27)
- Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and NESN
Royals vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-120) | BOS: (+102)
- Spread: KC: +1.5 (-205) | BOS: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Royals vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-2, 2.83 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 3-2, 3.21 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (4-2) versus the Red Sox and Connelly Early (3-2). Wacha's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 4-5-0 ATS record in Early's nine starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Early starts this season -- they split the games.
Royals vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (51.8%)
Royals vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Red Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -120, and Boston is +102 playing on the road.
Royals vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, while the Royals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Royals vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The Royals-Red Sox game on May 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
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Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Kansas City has a record of 8-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 46 opportunities.
- In 46 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 19-27-0 against the spread.
- The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 5-11 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Boston has a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).
- The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-26-1 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have put together a 20-28-0 record against the spread this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.482) and total hits (58) this season. He has a .301 batting average.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Witt has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Maikel Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 99th.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .174 with a double.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .326 this season.
- Carter Jensen has been key for Kansas City with 33 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .407.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .444. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .294.
- Including all qualified players, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 55th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras has collected 42 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- He ranks 78th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .288.
- Jarren Duran has nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .189.
Royals vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 5/19/2026: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/18/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/6/2025: 7-3 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/5/2025: 6-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/4/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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