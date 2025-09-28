Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Athletics facing the Kansas City Royals.

Athletics vs Royals Game Info

Athletics (76-84) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-80)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155)

OAK: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 10 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Athletics) vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 3-3, 0.00 ERA

Ragans (3-3) will take the mound for the Royals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Athletics. The Royals have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Ragans' starts. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Ragans starts this season -- they split the games.

Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.5%)

Athletics vs Royals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Royals are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Royals Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -188 to cover, while Kansas City is +155 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Royals Over/Under

Athletics versus Royals, on Sept. 28, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 159 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 85-74-0 against the spread in their 159 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals are 41-50 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

The Royals have gone 27-41 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (39.7%).

The Royals have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-87-2).

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 77-81-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 73 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 59th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom has 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Nick Kurtz has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.383/.617.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 130 hits, batting .273 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Langeliers has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .524 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .352, a slugging percentage of .502, and has 181 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .295).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 31 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 47th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Maikel Garcia a has .352 on-base percentage to lead the Royals.

Salvador Perez is batting .239 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks.

Athletics vs Royals Head to Head

9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

