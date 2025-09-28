Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (83-78) vs. Miami Marlins (78-83)

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-4, 5.80 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 3.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Sean Manaea (2-4) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (7-7) will get the nod for the Marlins. Manaea and his team are 3-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Manaea's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-6). The Marlins are 17-8-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 11-9 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (55.6%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The Mets vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -152 favorite, while Miami is a +128 underdog at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and New York is +112 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Marlins on Sept. 28 is 8. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 63, or 57.3%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 28 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 72-82-0 against the spread in their 154 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have put together a 61-66 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

Miami has gone 31-33 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (48.4%).

The Marlins have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-78-1).

The Marlins have collected a 90-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 152 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 65 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 44th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lindor has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 169 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.348/.526.

Alonso enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 153 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 95th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards' .342 on-base percentage and .353 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .282.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has put up 123 hits, a team-high for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .250.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

