Phillies vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Phillies vs Twins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (95-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-91)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNNT

Phillies vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | MIN: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | MIN: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 12-7, 3.12 ERA vs Mick Abel (Twins) - 2-4, 7.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (12-7) to the mound, while Mick Abel (2-4) will answer the bell for the Twins. Suarez and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 63.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-7. The Twins have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Abel's starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for three Abel starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Phillies vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (69.3%)

Phillies vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Twins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -205, and Minnesota is +172 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +104 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -125.

Phillies vs Twins Over/Under

Phillies versus Twins on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Phillies vs Twins Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 78, or 65%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 19 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 79-74-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Twins are 25-40 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Minnesota has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, and lost each game.

The Twins have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-76-7).

The Twins have collected a 74-81-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 146 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 57th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Harper enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three walks.

Bryson Stott has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.328/.391.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 136 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 127 hits with a .326 on-base percentage and a .547 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .263.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is sixth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .249 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brooks Lee is batting .235 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .259 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 49 walks.

Phillies vs Twins Head to Head

9/26/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/24/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/13/2023: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2023: 13-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

