Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (78-81) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-116)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-240) | COL: (+198)

SF: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

SF: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 3-11, 3.88 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 5-16, 5.00 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Justin Verlander (3-11, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (5-16, 5.00 ERA). Verlander's team is 9-19-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-11. The Rockies have gone 13-16-0 ATS in Freeland's 29 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 7-20 record in Freeland's 27 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.4%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

The Giants vs Rockies moneyline has San Francisco as a -240 favorite, while Colorado is a +198 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are -111 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -108.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rockies game on Sept. 27 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 47 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 76 of 158 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 74-84-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 25.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (38-111).

Colorado has gone 13-55 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (19.1%).

The Rockies have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-81-5).

The Rockies have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 62-92-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 150 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Devers has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .260 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lee has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Willy Adames has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Adames takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Ramos brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high OBP (.323) and slugging percentage (.518), and paces the Rockies in hits (147, while batting .278).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jordan Beck is hitting .262 with 27 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

