Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (86-74) vs. Texas Rangers (81-79)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-156) | TEX: (+132)

CLE: (-156) | TEX: (+132) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.21 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.80 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (5-3) versus the Rangers and Jake Latz (2-0). Cantillo's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cantillo's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Latz's six starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in five of Latz's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.7%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -156 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -178.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on Sept. 27, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 42 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 10-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 85-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 31 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).

Texas is 3-9 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-87-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together an 84-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 165 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season. He's batting .274.

He is 33rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging in MLB.

Kyle Manzardo has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.312/.454.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 99 hits, an OBP of .268 plus a slugging percentage of .362.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Josh Jung is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.

Jonah Heim has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .215.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

