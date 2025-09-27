Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27
MLB action on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Texas Rangers.
Guardians vs Rangers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (86-74) vs. Texas Rangers (81-79)
- Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: FOX
Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-156) | TEX: (+132)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.21 ERA vs Jake Latz (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.80 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (5-3) versus the Rangers and Jake Latz (2-0). Cantillo's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cantillo's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Latz's six starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in five of Latz's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.
Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (57.7%)
Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -156 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Rangers Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -178.
Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on Sept. 27, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 42 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 10-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 85-71-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have won 31 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).
- Texas is 3-9 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-87-2 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have put together an 84-75-0 record against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 165 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season. He's batting .274.
- He is 33rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging in MLB.
- Kyle Manzardo has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.312/.454.
- Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 99 hits, an OBP of .268 plus a slugging percentage of .362.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .270.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 115th in slugging.
- Josh Jung is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .291.
- He is currently 95th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jake Burger is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 12 walks.
- Jonah Heim has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .215.
Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head
- 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
