Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (96-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (82-78)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 9-7, 2.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Robert Gasser (0-1) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (9-7) will take the ball for the Reds. Gasser and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gasser's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds are 14-12-0 against the spread when Abbott starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.8%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +144 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -150.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Brewers-Reds on Sept. 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 59, or 62.8%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 19 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 157 opportunities.

The Brewers are 86-71-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds are 41-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.4% of those games).

Cincinnati is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Reds have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-83-10).

The Reds have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 79-72-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.789) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .433.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .265 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 49th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Yelich heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 147 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (145) this season while batting .269 with 58 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 164 hits with a .438 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 69th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .365 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .375.

Including all qualified players, he is 65th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

