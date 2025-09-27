Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (75-85) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (70-90)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 7-13, 4.45 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-1, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (7-13) to the mound, while Bubba Chandler (3-1) will take the ball for the Pirates. Strider's team is 7-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team has a record of 6-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates are 2-1-0 ATS in Chandler's three starts that had a set spread. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Chandler start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.9%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Pirates, Atlanta is the favorite at -162, and Pittsburgh is +136 playing on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Pirates are -150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +125.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Braves-Pirates on Sept. 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 52 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 26 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 154 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 69-85-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 41.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (44-61).

Pittsburgh has an 18-26 record (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-86-7).

The Pirates have an 82-69-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (168) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Michael Harris II is hitting .248 with 26 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .268.

He is 97th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Harris has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.342/.466.

Baldwin takes a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 21 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Ozuna enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.401) while leading the Pirates in hits (142). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Reynolds takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double and two walks.

Andrew McCutchen has a .333 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .366.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Horwitz has 26 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .270.

Oneil Cruz is batting .201 with 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

